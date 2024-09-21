Biogen’s (BIIB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $292.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.52.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.36 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

