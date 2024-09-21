BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,988,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,212,000 after buying an additional 192,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,098,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

