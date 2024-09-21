BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.84.

BMRN stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

