Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) CEO Sells $49,466.88 in Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,341.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Carl Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Samuel Carl Davis sold 3,914 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $10,606.94.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $118.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Articles

