Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on October 8th

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Briscoe Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28.
About Briscoe Group
