Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $41.20

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

AMH stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.