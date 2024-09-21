Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $48.86

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $29.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $456.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

