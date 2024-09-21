Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $18.25

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 327,416 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 217.9% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

