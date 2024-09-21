Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $92.00

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,724. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $105.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $106.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

