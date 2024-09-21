Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $378.65

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.53.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $419.90 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.94.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.