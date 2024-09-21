Brokers Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

