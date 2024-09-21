Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

