Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) SVP Sells $181,870.82 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total transaction of $339,021.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $273.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average of $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

