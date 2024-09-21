Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Anpario (LON:ANP) Price Target to GBX 370

Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 370 ($4.89) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,111.11%.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
