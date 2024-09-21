Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Public Policy (LON:PPHC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on the stock.
Public Policy Price Performance
Shares of LON:PPHC opened at GBX 131 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Public Policy has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.18.
Public Policy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11,000.00%.
About Public Policy
Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.
