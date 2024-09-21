Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.50) target price on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.63) to GBX 1,470 ($19.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,224.17 ($16.17).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,212 ($16.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,120.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,637.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 959 ($12.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279 ($16.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

