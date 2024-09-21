Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires C$199,324.82 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82.

Shares of CNR opened at C$158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$166.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4685501 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$174.93.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

