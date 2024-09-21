Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,063,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

