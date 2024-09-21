Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

