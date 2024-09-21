Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.