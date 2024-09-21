Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.05.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.08). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.8847737 EPS for the current year.
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 98.63%.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
