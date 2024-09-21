Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $199.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

