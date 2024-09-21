Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Price Performance

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

