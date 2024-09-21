Chardan Capital Increases 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $39.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 227.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

FDMT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,347 shares of company stock worth $785,566. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

