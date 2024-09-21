China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

