Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,556 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

