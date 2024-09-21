Citigroup Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

