Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,565,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $378,483,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,360,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.