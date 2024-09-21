Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.560-4.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.5 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

