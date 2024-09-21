Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a report released on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coherus BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.