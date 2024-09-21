Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Director Sells $393,666.00 in Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Regan sold 1,514,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $393,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,627 shares in the company, valued at $46,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Andrew Regan sold 1,005,200 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Andrew Regan sold 1,389,820 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $347,455.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Andrew Regan sold 150,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Andrew Regan sold 35,923 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,320.73.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Regan sold 1,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $640.00.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

