Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

