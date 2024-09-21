Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($1.39) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -24.5%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

