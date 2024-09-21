Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($1.39) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -24.5%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on CMCT
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.