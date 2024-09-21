CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $358.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.57. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $366.45.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

