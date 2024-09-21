D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $215.00 at Bank of America

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $196.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

