David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $1,167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,428,541.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

