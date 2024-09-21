Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.88.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.89 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

