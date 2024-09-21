Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.55 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,487.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,051 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

