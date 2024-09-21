DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $778,576.92 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 20th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

