Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

DRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.