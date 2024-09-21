Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

