Edwin E. Mclaughlin Buys 1,782 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,895.44.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.50. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

