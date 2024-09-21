Elizabeth Munoz Sells 28,228 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 28,228 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $107,266.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,948,683 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Munoz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Torrid alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of Torrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $715,118.20.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CURV

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.