Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entain

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Increases Dividend

ENT opened at GBX 735.20 ($9.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.51. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,101.50 ($14.55). The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s payout ratio is -2,968.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,254,863.14). In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,254,863.14). Also, insider Amanda Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £74,100 ($97,886.39). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.