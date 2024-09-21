Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.35.

NYSE ETR opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 906,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 268,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,017,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

