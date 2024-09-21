Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $3.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOSE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

EOSE stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,513.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

