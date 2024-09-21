EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$103.00 on Monday. EQB has a 12-month low of C$66.41 and a 12-month high of C$103.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. Equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 12.6726343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

