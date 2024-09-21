Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $437.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

