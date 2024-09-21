Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sphere Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,167,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 299,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

