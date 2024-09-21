Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,099 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,124,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,847,302.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.77 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

